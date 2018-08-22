Noelle Silva Surpasses Her Limits As The Battle With Vetto Escalates SPOILERS

Black Clover episode 46 is all about Noelle Silva and her strong resolve. Vetto is a powerful member of the Eye of The Midnight Sun and will not be taken down easily. Will our heroes experience despair?

Black Clover's episode 46 is called "Awakening". Perfect title for this situation. Many Magic Knights are down and it is up to Noelle Silva and Kahono to defeat Vetto. Easier said than done, right? Vetto has been going on and on about how our heroes will experience despair and how he is way stronger. Up until this point I was not surprised, all he did was beat them up with regular punches and kicks. However, when he activated his Mythical Beast Magic, things just leveled up.

Vetto is so powerful, he can regenarte limbs as easy as breathing.

Noelle Silva finally surpassed her "Sakura Syndrome". Sorry, Sakura fans. Noelle never did anything big or powerful up until this moment. Sure, she transported her friends through water but that is it. No powerful attacks, no huge support. She was just there being a wonderful Tsundere. Awakening finally let her shine a bit, her Sea Dragon's Roar was amazing to see. A dragon so powerful that it ripped off Vetto's arm and made him awake his third eye. She finally powered up.

Even though the Noelle Silva part of the episode was great, a huge part of me wanted Asta to be one that surpassed his limits. I thought this was the episode where we would finally see the demon-looking thing from the opening of the anime. I know there is a hidden power in Asta and I just can't wait to see it in action. Maybe they are saving that for the biggest fight of the show, defeating Patri and the organization. I just want to see that transformation already.

Episode 47 is called "The Only Weapon". Expect to see the final fight with Vetto and hopefully, some better animated fights. Black Clover is streaming its English sub on Crunchyroll and the English dub on Funimation. Hit me up if you want to talk more Black Clover!