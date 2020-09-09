Results For The Fourth BLACK CLOVER Popularity Poll Have Been Revealed

Where does your favorite Black Clover character rank? Results for both North America and Japan have been revealed in this week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

VIZ Media has shared the results of the fourth Black Clover popularity poll for the franchise. The vote was tabulated by Weekly Shonen Jump who separated the results for Japanese and English-language readers. Check out to see if your favorite character made the Top 10 and if they were ranked higher or lower in Japan. To celebrate the results, series creator Yuki Tabata made a special illustration, which you can see below.

The top ten for English-language readers!

1 - Asta

2 - Yami

3 - Noelle

4 - Julius

5 - Mereoleona

6 - Nero/Secre

7 - Yuno

8 - Luck

9 - Zora

10 - Charmy

The top ten for Japanese readers!

1 - Asta

2 - Yami

3 - Charlotte

4 - Yuno

5 - Noelle

6 - Nero/Secre

7 - Gauche

8 - Luck

9 - Leopold

10 - Magna

Asta and Yami rank 1 and 2, as they have for the previous three polls. Below them is a toss-up as the characters and their rankings drastically change with each poll. While typically just a simple marketing tool, popularity polls are sometimes used by the mangaka to determine what characters should be the focus of upcoming chapters. Unpopular characters can even somtimes be written out or killed off.

