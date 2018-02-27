BLEACH's Tite Kubo Looks Almost Unrecognizable In New Fuji TV Interview
Mangaka Tite Kubo and Shu Murakoshi, his old Bleach manga editor at Weekly Shonen Jump appeared on the Fuji TV variety program A-chatto ww ("A-chat lol") to discuss what the manga author has been up to since his smash-hit manga ended 1.5 years ago. The show is hosted by famous Japanese comedian Shinya Arino. The interview was conducted in Kubo's very own office.
Fuji TV recently caught up with Bleach manga creator Tite Kubo to discuss what he's been up to since his shonen series ended back in August 2016.
On the show, Kubo discussed what he's been up to since the manga ended and teased the one-shot he's currently working on for Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump's 50th Anniversary. Nothing groundbreaking was shared but it's noticeable how different Kubo looks. He actually looks...happy?
That's actually unsurprising considering he's had 1.5 years to finally enjoy his manga's success after working tirelessly for 15 years to produce new Bleach chapters. Unlike some mangaka, Kubo rarely let his prized shonen manga go on hiatus. Even after the manga's conclusion, the series is still a best-seller as the title recently cracked the list of Top 10 Best-Selling Manga of All-Time at 120 million volumes sold. Kubo told the comedian that he's currently kicking back and playing games and doesn't plan on starting a new, ongoing manga title for many, many years.
