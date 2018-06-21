Check Out This Gallery Of Posters And Stills From The Live-Action BLEACH Film

Anticipation for the live-actionmovie's release continues to build as we inch closer to the anime adaptation's July 20th premiere in Japan. In addition, a U.S. premiere has already been confirmed thanks to Anime NYC on July 28, which will also include a fan Q&A following the screening with Bleach's director, Shinsuke Sato.Footage from the film's marketing efforts have revealed that the movie will be a high-budget production as the zanpakuto action and hollow battles look decidedly better than some of the other, recent shonen adaptations ( looking at you JoJo's Bizzare Adventure ).In anticipation of the film's release, we've gathered all the officially released stills and posters from Japan that illustrate why the live-action adaptation will be one to keep an eye out for - a limited-run theatrical release in the U.S. is likely a question of "when" and not "if."Click the next button to scroll through the images.



Sota Fukushi portrays Ichigo Kurasaki. Fukushi is best known for portraying Gentaro Kisaragi in the Kamen Rider franchise. He also portrayed Kagehisa Anotsu in the live-action adaptation of Blade of the Immortal and Yamato Kurosawa in the live-action adaptation of Say "I Love You".

The scene in this image looks to be the moment that Rukia chooses to transfer her soul reaper powers to Ichigo. How a high-level shinigami such as Rukia ever had trouble with a hollow is anyone's guess. It's unlikely she would have had a Gentei Kaijo placed on her as that's reserved for Captains and Vice-Captains. At the start of the series, Rukia was already strong enough to be a Vice-Captain, but an overprotective Byakuya forbade it.

Back when the film releases its first look at Ichigo, the size of his first zanpakuto was heavily scrutinized. In the anime and manga, Ichigo's pre- Zangetsu sword was much, much bigger.

One of the better theatrical posters for the film, it was also remixed into a banner that served as the header on the film's official Twitter and Facebook page.

Takamasa Ishihara, better known by his stage name, Miyavi, portrays Rukia's brother-in-law, Byakuya Kuchiki. The Captain of the 6th Squad, Byakuya was the first time Ichigo ever faced overwhelming might.

There's an official tie-in book for the film being released in Japan that includes a staggering 60,000 photos. Titled Deathberry Days Document, the photo book set releases the same day as the film, July 20.

The rivalry between Ichigo and Byakuya is what made Bleach into the powerhouse that it was in its heyday. Once Tite-sensei strayed from that dynamic, manga sales began to suffer.

This is a rather iconic moment from the manga and anime, which features Ichigo and Ishida teaming up to defeat a Grand Menos. This scene would become somewhat ironic given what was revealed in later chapters of the manga.



Back when the Bleach anime and manga began, no one knew just how important of a role Ichigo's mother would play in the series. Her backstory is key to how Tite Kubo sensei wrapped up the manga.

Another early, theatrical poster for the film, fans on social media complained it as too bland.

This next theatrical poster debuted shortly thereafter and was a marked improvement.

For much of Bleach's earlier arcs, Chad was Ichigo's right hand man and steadfast ally. However, as is the case with nearly all shonen mangas, the main heroes powers eventually outpace their initial companions, who become the equivalent of DBZ's "Krillin" and "Yamcha."



Taichi Saotome portrays Abarai Renji, a fierce rival of Ichigo and childhood friend of Rukia. Satome-san actually is famous in Japan for portraying onnagata roles - males who portray females in kabuki theater plays. Onnagta stems from a time when women were forbidden from acting on stage and is a traditon that persists in Japan, even to this day.

Orihime definitely had one of the most interesting powersets in Bleach. For a time, it seemed she might actually be one of the manga's most powerful characters. However, it always seemed as if Tite-sensei never knew just want to do with her. Orihime is portrayed by Erina Mano, a Japanese idol who debuted as a member of Hello! Project. Mano has starred in a number of live-action anime adaptations, including Kids on the Slope, Orange, Patlabor and Anonymous Noise.

Miyavi is a celebrated guitarist and singer in Japan with a two-decade career. He also had a co-starring role in Angelina Jolie's critically-acclaimed 2014 war film, Unbroken.



The character poster below kicks off or final images, with the first rightfully belonging to our main protagonist. Continue on to check out three more posters. Can you guess who they feature?



Rukia is the next character to receive her own poster. Just how much time do you think we'll see Rukia battling in her shinigami form? And do you think the Artifical Soul, Chappy will make an appearance in her Gigai?

Next up is Ishida Uryu, portrayed by Ryo Yoshizawa. Ryo has also starred in a number of anime adaptation prior to Bleach, including Wolf Girl and Black Prince and Gintama.

Renji adorns the next character poster. Taichi Saotome really captures the Squad 6 Leutinant's abbrassive personality in this pose. His performace might be one to watch out for.

Renji adorns the next character poster. Taichi Saotome really captures the Squad 6 Leutinant's abbrassive personality in this pose. His performace might be one to watch out for.