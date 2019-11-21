Former BLEACH Animator Has No Idea If The Popular Anime Will Ever Return

Bleach is the anime many fans have been hoping to get a reboot, but right now, not even former animator of Studio Pierrot, Masashi Kudo, has any good news to share.

Fans have long been wondering if Studio Pierrot will ever reboot Bleach and finish the story once and for all. For years we’ve been hearing rumors of the return of the popular anime, but so far, nothing at all outside of fan creations have materialized.

Now it would appear as if all hopes are lost after one of the animators of the original Bleach, came out with a simple statement on Twitter. The statement in question came from no other than Masashi Kudo, one of the top animators in the business today.

He was asked if Bleach would ever return, and to that, he said, "I don't know." Now, if Kudo, a man who is close to the project is unable to share light on anything regarding a Bleach reboot, then chances are fans should stop holding out for hope.

Maybe one-day things will change for the better, but as it stands right now, the return of Bleach is similar to that of Half-Life 3.