The Live-Action BLEACH Movie's U.S. Premiere In NYC Has Received An Encore Screening

Anime NYC and New York's Japan Society have added a second showing for the U.S. premiere of the live-action Bleach film after tickets sold out in minutes.

MarkJulian | 7/10/2018
Filed Under: "Bleach"
Sure, manga sales tapered off, the anime ended abruptly and Tite Kubo wrapped up the story a year ago, but Bleach remains a popular anime and manga franchise in the U.S., to this day.  That's evidenced by the fact that Anime NYC and New York's Japan Society were forced to add a second screening of WB Japan's live-action Bleach adaptation after tickets for the initial screening sold out very quickly.



For now, you'll have to live in or near New York to catch a showing of the film, as a wider, limited theatrical run has not been announced yet.

Both screenings in New York will be held on July 28, with the first kicking off at 7:45 PM and the second showing starting at 11 PM.

The film will hit theaters first in Japan, premiering on July 20th.
