The Live-Action BLEACH Movie's U.S. Premiere In NYC Has Received An Encore Screening
Sure, manga sales tapered off, the anime ended abruptly and Tite Kubo wrapped up the story a year ago, but Bleach remains a popular anime and manga franchise in the U.S., to this day. That's evidenced by the fact that Anime NYC and New York's Japan Society were forced to add a second screening of WB Japan's live-action Bleach adaptation after tickets for the initial screening sold out very quickly.
Anime NYC and New York's Japan Society have added a second showing for the U.S. premiere of the live-action Bleach film after tickets sold out in minutes.
For now, you'll have to live in or near New York to catch a showing of the film, as a wider, limited theatrical run has not been announced yet.
Both screenings in New York will be held on July 28, with the first kicking off at 7:45 PM and the second showing starting at 11 PM.
The film will hit theaters first in Japan, premiering on July 20th.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]