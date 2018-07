The Live-Action BLEACH Movie's U.S. Premiere In NYC Has Received An Encore Screening

Anime NYC and New York's Japan Society have added a second showing for the U.S. premiere of the live-action Bleach film after tickets sold out in minutes.

Bleach remains a popular anime and manga franchise in the U.S., to this day. That's evidenced by the fact that Anime NYC and New York's Japan Society were forced to add a second screening of WB Japan's live-action Bleach adaptation after tickets for the initial screening sold out very quickly.



Just added: #JAPANCUTS encore screening of BLEACH on Sat., July 28 at 11 PM! Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/CDagN8419S pic.twitter.com/bQDiVzuxYD — Japan Society Film (@js_film_nyc) July 9, 2018



For now, you'll have to live in or near New York to catch a showing of the film, as a wider, limited theatrical run has not been announced yet.



Both screenings in New York will be held on July 28, with the first kicking off at 7:45 PM and the second showing starting at 11 PM.



