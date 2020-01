Tite Kubo To Reveal New Series, Celebrate BLEACH's 20th Anniversary At Anime Japan In March

Anime Japan is rapidly approaching and the tease of a new Bleach project and celebration of the shonen series' 20th anniversary has fans buzzing about a potential anime revival.

"Bleach" 20th anniversary project and Tite Kubo new work stage event announced for AnimeJapan 2020; taking place March 21st pic.twitter.com/ErCDGxD4I2 — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) January 27, 2020

The shonen manga/anime scene was never bigger than when(Naruto, Bleach, One Piece) reigned supreme.is still going strong, andhas a continuation in the form of, leavingas the lone big 3 member that's not producing new manga or anime.But is that all about to change?It has been confirmed that AnimeJapan will feature a special panel celebrating the. It will contain a special announcement concerningand a second announcement about a new tile from series creator Tite Kubo. It's heavily speculated that Kubo's previously released one-shot manga, will be turned into a full-blown, ongoing manga series.In addition to Kubo, Ichigo voice actor Masakazu Morita and Byakuya Kuchiki seiyu Ryotaro Okiayu will also appear on stage, along with Weekly Shonen Jump editor-in-chief Hiroyuki Nakano.A mysterious website has also been launched at https://bleach-20th-anniversary.shonenjump.com For a rundown on what AnimeJapan is all about, be sure to check out our handy anime convenion guide which focues on North America and Japan.