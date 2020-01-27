 Tite Kubo To Reveal New Series, Celebrate BLEACH's 20th Anniversary At Anime Japan In March
Anime Japan is rapidly approaching and the tease of a new Bleach project and celebration of the shonen series' 20th anniversary has fans buzzing about a potential anime revival.

The shonen manga/anime scene was never bigger than when The Big 3 (Naruto, Bleach, One Piece) reigned supreme.  One Piece is still going strong, and Naruto has a continuation in the form of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, leaving Bleach as the lone big 3 member  that's not producing new manga or anime.

But is that all about to change?
It has been confirmed that AnimeJapan will feature a special panel celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Bleach. It will contain a special announcement concerning Bleach and a second announcement about a new tile from series creator Tite Kubo. It's heavily speculated that Kubo's previously released one-shot manga Burn the Witch, will be turned into a full-blown, ongoing manga series.

In addition to Kubo, Ichigo voice actor Masakazu Morita and Byakuya Kuchiki seiyu  Ryotaro Okiayu will also appear on stage, along with Weekly Shonen Jump editor-in-chief Hiroyuki Nakano.

A mysterious website has also been launched at https://bleach-20th-anniversary.shonenjump.com

For a rundown on what AnimeJapan is all about, be sure to check out our handy anime convenion guide which focues on North America and Japan.
