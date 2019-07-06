 Warner Bros. BLEACH Movie Is A Huge Success In China
The Bleach live-action movie recently opened in China via Tencent to 7 million streamers. That and the success in Japan and the West should be enough to warrant a sequel.

Vamien McKalin | 6/7/2019
Filed Under: "Bleach"

The live-action Bleach movie might not have turned out to be the success we're hoping, but it’s still raking in a lot of money after its successful launch in China. This is a huge deal because it goes to show that Bleach is still a powerhouse around the world.

The filmed was first released in Japan and the United States last year and was received warmly by the fans. Now it is continuing the success train in China after 7 million people came onboard to stream the movie on Tencent’s network.

For those who might be wondering, the movie took aspects from the manga and the anime. That’s great because not everything that comes up in the manga ever made it to the anime series.

Now, with this huge success in China, it would come as no surprise if a sequel comes to fruition in the coming years. The story is very rich, and the amount of characters available is more than enough for a trilogy, and then some.

But only time will tell if the creators want to go down that route, and why wouldn’t they? The fans are ready, which means, more money to be made.
