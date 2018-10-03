Bleach Headlines

WB's Live-Action BLEACH Film Releases First Looks At Renji And Uryū Ishida

Just how far will the live-action Bleach film get? Following the reveal of Byakuya, we also have the first look at Renji and Uryū Ishida.

3/10/2018
It was assumed by many Bleach fans that the upcoming live-action film from WB Japan would only cover the Agent of the Shinigami story arc, which ends with Byakuya and Renji tracking Rukia back to Ichigo's hometown. 

However, the reveal of Byakuya and Renji so early on in the film's marketing is making some fans curious as to whether the film might actually cover some of the Soul Society arc.  If more Soul Reapers are revealed among the film's cast, that will certainly be the case.

Check out the first reveal of Ryou Yoshizawa as Uryu Ishida and Taichi Saotome as Abarai Renji below.  The live-action Bleach film hits Japan theaters on July 20. Stay tune for the first details on an inevitable release in North America and other territories.  
