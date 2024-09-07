BLUE BOX Anime Adaptation Receives English Subbed Trailer And Announces Netflix Premiere Date

Blue Box is one of the highly anticipated anime series set to debut this Fall and Netflix has finally announced its premiere date alongside a new trailer and key visual. The sports romance anime is an adaptation of the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouji Miura.

The visual offers an updated look at Taiki Inomata, Chinatsu Kano, and Hina Chono, "who will be the center of the drama surrounding the story," as well as supporting characters Kyo Kasahara and Kengo Haryu "who will play a part in the high school sports romance." Kyo Kasahara is voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi while Kengo Haryu is voiced by Yuma Uchida.

In addition to the key art, we have a new English-subbed version of the latest trailer. It offers a closer look at the two new characters, as well as a glimpse of the Opening and Ending themes for the series.The opening theme, titled "Same Blue" is performed by Official HIGE DANdism (Spy x Family OP), while the ending theme, "Teenage Blue," is performed by Eve (Jujutsu Kaisen OP).

Do these sports-crossed lovers have a chance? Taiki Inomata loves badminton, but he has a long way to go before he can reach nationals. When Taiki sees upperclassman Chinatsu Kano practicing her heart out on the girls’ basketball team, he falls for her hard. After an unexpected turn of events brings the two closer together, sports might not be the first thing on their minds anymore!

The Blue Box anime series will premiere on Netflix on October 3rd, though the release date may vary by country. New episodes will be released weekly.

Embark on an emotional rollercoaster with Taiki Inomata (Shoya Chiba), Chinatsu Kano (Reina Ueda), Hina Chono (Akari Kito), Kyo Kasahara (Chiaki Kobayashi), and Kengo Haryu (Yuma Uchida) as their stories unfold on and off the court ✨



Blue Box will be released weekly on Netflix… pic.twitter.com/zhDxLipoNb — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 7, 2024

Blue Box is directed by Yuichiro Yano (LUPIN THE 3rd PART 5) at studio Telecom Animation Film. Series composition is by Yuko Kakihara (The Apothecary Diaries), character designs by Miho Tanino (Tower of God), and music by Takashi Omama (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury).

The Blue Box manga has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since April 2021. It's licensed for simultaneous publication in North America with a digital version available by Viz Media, which describes the manga:

Taiki admires Chinatsu from afar, but he doubts that she sees him in the same way. Yet somehow, he musters up the courage to tell her to never give up on her dreams! After such a bold declaration, will Taiki’s fleeting high school romance finally begin?

Blue Box is one of many anime series premiering this Fall. It's joined by an impressive lineup of shows that includes Dandadan on October 3rd, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 on October 5th (in Japan) MF Ghost on October 6th, and Dragon Ball Daima on October 11th.