BORUTO Reveals The Artists For The New Main Themes Of The Anime

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has revealed the new artists in charge of producing the opening and ending themes for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations . Here is more information on the band.

Issue number 40 of this year's Weekly Shônen Jump magazine reveals the name of the artists in charge of the new opening and closing for the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The Japanese rock band Brian the Sun will perform the opening of the series with their song "Lonely Go!". While the Hitorie group will be responsible for providing the ending of the anime with the theme "Polaris." These new songs can be heard in the animated series next October.



This will not be the first time that both groups collaborate with their songs in some animated series. Brian the Sun participated in animes such as Sangatsu no Lion or My Hero Academia, among others. On the other hand, Hitorie interpreted the opening of the anime Divine Gate.



The animated series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations premiered on Japanese television in April 2017 and currently has a total of 71 episodes. The anime is based on the manga written by Ukyô Kodachi and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto that serves as a sequel to Naruto. The work is published in the magazine Weekly Shônen Jump and for the moment it is compiled in 5 volumes. Masashi Kishimoto, original author of Naruto's manga, is in charge of supervising the manga.