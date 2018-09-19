BUTT DETECTIVE Becomes A Regular Television Series

The anime series Butt Detective or Otoritani will become a regular on Japanese television starting on December 1st. This series is adapted from the popular children's book of the same name which was broadcasted as a special program.



NHK ETele will transmit this series including original episodes and stories. The show will be up every Saturday from December 1st to December 22nd and 29th. This is known as the series' first part, the second part of the anime has not been confirmed.



Hiroki Shibata is directing the anime with series composition by Takahashi Natsuko and character design by Maniwa Hideaki. Art design goes to Ryutaro Masuda, Moriya is in charge of color design and music is produced by Hiroyuki Takagi. Ise Oki is in charge of the theme song and Toei Animation will provide the animation.



The voice cast is the following:



Sanba Yuko

Saito Ayaka

Sakurai Takahiro

Watanabe Itoi