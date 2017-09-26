CARDCAPTOR SAKURA CLEAR CARD Arc TV Anime To Be Released In January; Watch The First Promo

For many American anime fans, their first exposure to Cardcaptor Sakura was during the Kids WB! days of Saturday Morning Cartoons in 2000. However, the version shown was heavily edited and episodes premiered out of order in order to make the show have a more action-oriented narrative. It also appeared on Cartoon Network's Toonami on June 4, 2001 but the ratings for it's time slot were so bad that it was pulled on June 22, 2001.



In reality, the anime adaptation of CLAMP's award-winning 1996 manga first aired in Japan in 1998 and was produced by Studio Madhouse. In a rare move, Madhouse is actually returning for a follow up series, that will premiere 20 years later, on January 2018. The series will be based on the sequel manga CLAMP began publishing in the monthly shōjo manga magazine Nakayoshi. Presently, there have been 3 volumes released in Japan with Kodansha providing an English translated version for American fans.





Fourteen-year-old Sakura starts junior high school along her friends, including Syaoran, who had just returned to Tomoeda. After having a dream with a mysterious cloaked figure, all of Sakura's cards turn blank and are rendered powerless, thus she starts her quest to find out what is wrong.



In doing so, Sakura and her allies discover and capture new transparent cards using a new key.

