CASE CLOSED: Early Episodes Of The Hit Anime Are Available Now On Crunchyroll

The iconic shonen anime series Case Closed is finally airing its earlier episodes on Crunchyroll! Hit the jump for more details on the awesome announcement!

In 1994, manga creator Gosho Aoyama launched the series, Cased Closed (otherwise known as Detective Conan). Since its release, it has been one of the longest serialized manga and film series in Japan and has even made a name for itself worldwide!

The series follows a young detective who uses his expertise to help the police on some difficult cases. Initially, the anime was released in 1996 and is still airing new episodes and films to this day!

With so many new shows coming out, it is essential to make a note of the classics, and Crunchyroll is making sure to do it in style! Starting today, the first 42 episodes of the classic anime are streaming on the site! As of now, there is no further update on if more of the series will be added, but anything is possible!

Case Closed is an excellent series for fans of both mystery and anime and is worth watching! We would love to hear your thoughts on the news in the comments below!





The son of a world famous mystery writer, Shinichi Kudo, has achieved his own notoriety by assisting the local police as a student detective. He has always been able to solve the most difficult of criminal cases using his wits and power of reason.



The first 42 episodes of Case Closed are streaming now on Crunchyroll!