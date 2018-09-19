DETECTIVE CONAN: Manga To Go On Yet Another Hiatus
The long runnning Shonen series, Detective Conan has revealed some new information regarding the current run of the series. According to Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday, the creator of the series, Gosho Aoyama, will be taking a nine week hiatus from the manga to conduct research for the series. This isn't the first time the series has gone through a research hiatus. The last time this happened was actually fairly recently; when July-August found the series on a seven week hiatus.
While being known for one of the longest running manga, Detective Conan is also known for going on a lot of hiatuses. This particular instance is no exception. Hit the jump for more info!
The magazine made sure to emphasize that their spin-off series, Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time, would not be affected by the hiatus and would continue as scheduled. While the hiatus is another frustrating break for the series as a whole, we can at least rest easy knowing that good things will always be coming from one of the biggest manga series in Japan. Expect Detective Conan to return in the 52nd issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday.
