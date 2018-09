DETECTIVE CONAN: Manga To Go On Yet Another Hiatus

The long runnning Shonen series,has revealed some new information regarding the current run of the series. According to, the creator of the series, Gosho Aoyama, will be taking a nine week hiatus from the manga to conduct research for the series. This isn't the first time the series has gone through a research hiatus. The last time this happened was actually fairly recently; when July-August found the series on a seven week hiatus.The magazine made sure to emphasize that their spin-off series,, would not be affected by the hiatus and would continue as scheduled. While the hiatus is another frustrating break for the series as a whole, we can at least rest easy knowing that good things will always be coming from one of the biggest manga series in Japan. Expectto return in the 52nd issue of