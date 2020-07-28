DETECTIVE CONAN: PRIVATE EYE IN THE DISTANT SEA Manga Based On The Film Concluding Later This Summer

The manga adaption of the hit film in the long-running series, Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea , has announced that its conclusion will be coming next month. Hit the jump for more info!

Created by Gosho Aoyama, the Detective Conan series has been known for being one of the longest-running manga to come out of the 1990s. Initially released in 1994, the series follows a young detective as he solves dangerous cases to help those in need.

Much like its comic series, the franchise has also celebrated multiple animated films. At just over two dozen movies, these sequels consistently improve on the other and never seem to stop breaking records.

The 17th film in the series, Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea, released back in 2013 and is one of the highest-grossing films in the series. Due to its success, a manga adaption, with the same title, by Yutaka Abe and Jirō Maruden, began publishing in Shogakukan's Shonen Sunday S, this past January.

A recent announcement from Shonen Sunday S has revealed that the manga will be reaching its conclusion this August. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the usual spot!





The movie is set on a state-of-the art Aegis vessel with the full cooperation of Japan's real-life Ministry of Defense and Maritime Self-Defense Force. The corpse of a Self-Defense Force member has been found — minus the left arm — and a spy has infiltrated the Aegis vessel. The heroine Ran is put in jeopardy, and Conan is forced to stand up against the dangerous Spy "X."



Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea will end in Shogakukan's Shonan Sunday S on August 25th.