Check Out The GARO CRIMSON MOON - Part 1 Coming Soon Trailer!
Another great anime series from FUNimation is coming next year! Hit the jump, check out the Garo Crimson Moon trailer and let us know what you think!
In a world with horrors around every corner. For those lucky enough to live in the grand city are protected, but those who are impoverished are hunted by demons and other monsters at night. There is one who would stand up to these horrors and put an end to their terror! Garo Crimson Moon - Part 1 is coming on January 24th, 2017 on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Don't forget to click here
and pre-order!
About GARO: CRIMSON MOON - Part 1:
The legendary golden armor fights once more against the horrors of the world. In the capital city of an elegant feudal society, a powerful spiritual barrier protects the highborn from the demonic monsters that roam the night. But for the commoners, from the moment the sun sets, their world turns into a living nightmare.
Hope shines in the form of graceful Makai Alchemist, Seimei, and her Makai Knight, Raiko. Donning the golden armor, Raiko faces the horrors to protect those who cannot save themselves. Yet wearing the armor alone is its own battle. But with his strong sense of justice and Seimei fighting by his side, Raiko will take the risks that come with the powerful armor.
Though they raise their weapons against the horrors that plague the land, there are more dangers that await inside the walls of the barrier. Politics, evil schemes, and demons of all kind—are these challenges beyond what the Makai heroes are able to face?
Filed Under "Shonen
" 12/20/2016
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]