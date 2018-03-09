CONFIRMED: KEMONO FRIENDS Has Acquired A Second Season

During the live concert of Kemono Friends Live ~PPP Live~, held this past Sunday, it was confirmed that the second season of the popular animated series Kemono Friends has received the green light. Finally the numerous requests for a second installment of the franchise will be answered soon.



However, the first season director, Tatsuki, as well as the studio responsible, Yaoyorozu, will not be in charge this time around. Thus generating some controversy among the followers and fans of the franchise.



The project is already underway with auditions until September 10 to find the new voices that will give life to a new unit of Kemono Friends. They are looking for girls between 16 and 20 years old "mentally and physically healthy" and who are not affiliated with any talent agency. It is not essential to have experience in the world of entertainment to participate in these auditions.



Kemono Friends has a season of 12 episodes. During the broadcast of the 12th and last episode of the first anime based on the mobile game, the message of "To be continued" was hidden in the last frames of the episode, so a second season was expected. The animated series began its broadcast on January 10.



The Kemono Friends anime features character designs by Mine Yoshizaki, author of Sargento Keroro's manga, while TATSUKI (Tesagure! Bukatsu-monkey, Tesagure! Bukatsu-mono Encore) performs the direction tasks. Shigenori Tanabe (Danchi Tomoo) is responsible for the script and Nobuyuki Abe (The High School Life of a Fudanshi, Bananya) of the sound direction, while the direction of the animation falls on Yoshihisa Isa. The Yaoyorozu studio (Tesagure! Bukatsu-monkey, Minarai Diva) is behind the animation.









The story takes place in Japari Park, an enormous integrated zoo built somewhere in this world. A mysterious substance found there, called "Sand Star," causes the animals to turn into humanoid beings called "Animal Girls"! These new creatures spend every day peacefully with the zoo's visitors... but after some time, a lost child turns up in the park. The child's attempt to find the way home turns into a great adventure with the Animal Girls!

Kemono Friends can be found with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.