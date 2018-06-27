CONFIRMED: Season 2 Of THE DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. Is Now Steaming On Netflix
As we previously deduced in our coverage on the end of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. manga, season 2 of the anime has finally shown up on Netflix here in the West.
The first season of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. anime was a quiet, surprise hit of the Summer 2016 anime season. News of the shows shift to Netflix meant a long wait for season 2.
The anime's second season actually begun airing back in January on Netflix Japan after being broadcast on regular Japanese broadcast TV. Switching from regular TV to Netflix Japan led us and many other fans of the show to surmise that it would eventually make its way overseas albeit after all the episodes had aired. Well today, all 12 episodes of the second season are available for streaming.
Previously, the show was simulcast on FUNimation during the Fall 2016 anime season but was overshadowed by more popular shows like Drifters and Yuri!!! on Ice. A dub for Funimation was eventually added and subtitled episodes of season 1 began streaming on Crunchyroll. While some anime fans hoped Crunchyroll would get the second season as well, it seemed fairly obvious that wouldn't be the case.
A live-action adaptation was released in Japanese theaters on October 21.
To the average person, psychic abilities might seem a blessing; for Kusuo Saiki, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. Gifted with a wide assortment of supernatural abilities ranging from telepathy to x-ray vision, he finds this so-called blessing to be nothing but a curse. As all the inconveniences his powers cause constantly pile up, all Kusuo aims for is an ordinary, hassle-free life—a life where ignorance is bliss.
Unfortunately, the life of a psychic is far from quiet. Though Kusuo tries to stay out of the spotlight by keeping his powers a secret from his classmates, he ends up inadvertently attracting the attention of many odd characters, such as the empty-headed Riki Nendou and the delusional Shun Kaidou. Forced to deal with the craziness of the people around him, Kusuo comes to learn that the ordinary life he has been striving for is a lot more difficult to achieve than expected.
