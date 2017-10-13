Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

CRUNCHYROLL Adds Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School Anime Series To Catalog

Crunchyroll's next official catalog addition is Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School. Hit the jump to get the full details on the series!

Griffin Best | 10/13/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Crunchyroll's next catalog addition for the fall is Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School. Danganronpa returns with two brand new arcs! Despair Arc takes place before season one of the anime with Hajime Hinata in a tale of despair. Future Arc continues after the hit game Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair following Makoto Naegi in a new death game.

Here is a clip from Danganronpa for your viewing pleasure!



Makoto Naegi is under suspicion of treason after shielding a remnant of Despair. The Future Foundation, founded to save the world from chaos caused by Ultimate Despair, gathers to decide his punishment when they are captured by Monokuma. Thrusted into an ultimate death game, they must find the true traitor and kill him if they hope to survive. The tale of despair in which hope kills hope begins.
