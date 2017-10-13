CRUNCHYROLL Adds Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School Anime Series To Catalog
Crunchyroll's next catalog addition for the fall is Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School. Danganronpa returns with two brand new arcs! Despair Arc takes place before season one of the anime with Hajime Hinata in a tale of despair. Future Arc continues after the hit game Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair following Makoto Naegi in a new death game.
Crunchyroll's next official catalog addition is Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School. Hit the jump to get the full details on the series!
Here is a clip from Danganronpa for your viewing pleasure! Have you watched the series before? Are you excited about this news? Let us know what you think of the news in the comment section down below!
Makoto Naegi is under suspicion of treason after shielding a remnant of Despair. The Future Foundation, founded to save the world from chaos caused by Ultimate Despair, gathers to decide his punishment when they are captured by Monokuma. Thrusted into an ultimate death game, they must find the true traitor and kill him if they hope to survive. The tale of despair in which hope kills hope begins.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]