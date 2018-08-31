CRUNCHYROLL Announces Simulcast Of GOLDEN KAMUY'S Second Season

Crunchyroll has confirmed through its social networks the simulcast of the second season of Golden Kamuy. The new installment of the animated manga adaptation of Satoru Noda will premiere on Japanese television on October 8.



The Golden Kamuy TV anime premiered in April of this year and was run by Geno Studio, who will come back in this second installment. The first season counted with the direction of Hitoshi Nanba and Noboru Takagi is the person in charge of the script.



Before the broadcast of the second season on September 15 gets released in Japan, we will get an animated original episode along with volume 15 of the manga. This episode will focus on the Cheap arc, which includes the conflict between the sniper Ogata Hyakunosuke and the hero of the Bakumatsu Hijikata Toshizō.



The OAD runs for 24 minutes and consists of two episodes. The first of them adapts chapter 58 of the manga, while the second one has the title "Kaiki! Nazo no Kyodai Tori."



Satoru Noda has been publishing this seinen since August 2014 in the Weekly Young Jump magazine of Shueisha, accumulating a total of 14 compilation volumes.









The story takes place in the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, the time is in the turbulent late Meiji Era. A post war soldier Sugimoto, aka, “Immortal Sugimoto” was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose…. What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido’s Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?! The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!