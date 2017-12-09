DEATH NOTE Director Deletes Twitter Account Amidst Harassment & Death Threats
If you were to go on to twitter right now and look up Adam Wingard's page, you would notice that it is not there anymore! The director’s account shows up blank if you try to search it, and the abrupt deletion follows an on-and-off feud Wingard had with fans about Death Note. The film, which is based off the titular manga and anime, hit Netflix last month to mixed reviews. However, it seems harassment may have led to Wingard’s abrupt exit from Twitter.
With the new release of Netflix's Death Note receiving mixed reviews, it looks like fans might have pushed the live-action-film's director away from twitter.
Many otakus reached out to Wingard after his film debuted to lament the changes it made to Death Note. While some criticisms were constructive, others were more vitriol in nature.
Wingard responded to many fans on Twitter, but a now-deleted tweet sent many begrudged netizens into a frenzy.
On August 26, Wingard posted a message online that read, “Sorry trolls but the artist always wins in the long run.” The actor followed up the post with another message, writing, “I love how many people feel personally attacked by this tweet. Its [sick] almost like troll bait. Those that bit expose themselves.”
The director posted other messages in regards to Death Note’s online critiques. Wingard wrote, “Film criticism is different than b*tching at filmmakers on twitter.”
The director is right to differentiate film criticism from troll-induced hate, but the discord between Wingard and the fans who’d hoped Death Note got it right was painful to see.
Wingard deleted his Twitter without warninging fans, but some are speculating the director did so in light of incoming death threats. It’s one thing to be upset with a film and another to wish harm to someone because of your personal dissatisfaction. Death Note was not the live-action anime adaptation some fans hoped for, and some fans took that as permission to attack Wingard, who retaliated back.
Here is the trailer for Netflix's Death Note for your viewing! Have you seen it? Are you fan of it or do you hate it? Do you think the director deserved all this hate for his film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Death Note Synopsis:
Intoxicated by the power of a supernatural notebook, a young man begins killing those he deems unworthy of life. Based on the famous Japanese manga. Death Note, now streaming on Netflix.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]