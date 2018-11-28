DEATH NOTE LIGHT UP THE NEW WORLD Live-Action Film Share Its English-Subtitled Trailer

The live-action adaptation of classic shonen thriller anime series, Death Note , has released its English-subtitled trailer. Funimation has more information on the film.

The movie aired in japan back in October 29, 2016 and earned $19.6 million dollars in the box office. Here is the staff and cast of the film.



Directed by Shinsuke Sato

Produced by Takahiro Sato

Written by Katsunari Mano

Music by Yutaka Yamada Production C ompany - Nikkatsu, Django film Distributed by Warner Bros.



Cast

Masahiro Higashide as Tsukuru Mishima/Ryo Nakagami

Sosuke Ikematsu as Ryūzaki

Masaki Suda as Yūki Shien

Erika Toda as Misa Amane

Rina Kawaei as Sakura Aoi

Mina Fujii as Shō Nanase

Nakamura Shidō II as Ryuk

Sota Aoyama as Tōta Matsuda

Eiichiro Funakoshi as Kenichi Mikuriya

Miyuki Sawashiro as Arma

Tori Matsuzaka as Beppo

Kenichi Matsuyama as L

Tatsuya Fujiwara as Light Yagami

Kensei Mikami as Teru Mikami



The anime series aired from October 3, 2006 to June 26, 2007 and has 37 episodes. The anime series is one of the many multimedia projects that the manga series of the same name has inspired. Other projects include video games such as Kira's Game and Successor to L. An animated film titled Relight - Visions of a God aired on August 31, 2007 and was animated by studio Madhouse.

