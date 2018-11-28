DEATH NOTE LIGHT UP THE NEW WORLD Live-Action Film Share Its English-Subtitled Trailer

The official Funimation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second English-subtitled trailer for the live-action adaptation of classic Death Note anime series. The film is titled DEATH NOTE: Light up the NEW world and will be available for purchase on January 22, 2019. The film has a Blu-ray, Digital and DVD version. The products original price of $34.99 is being reduced to $26.24 right now in Funimation's official site.
The movie aired in japan back in October 29, 2016 and earned $19.6 million dollars in the box office. Here is the staff and cast of the film.
Staff
Directed by Shinsuke Sato
Produced by Takahiro Sato
Written by Katsunari Mano
Music by Yutaka Yamada
Production Company - Nikkatsu, Django film
Distributed by Warner Bros.
Cast
Masahiro Higashide as Tsukuru Mishima/Ryo Nakagami
Sosuke Ikematsu as Ryūzaki
Masaki Suda as Yūki Shien
Erika Toda as Misa Amane
Rina Kawaei as Sakura Aoi
Mina Fujii as Shō Nanase
Nakamura Shidō II as Ryuk
Sota Aoyama as Tōta Matsuda
Eiichiro Funakoshi as Kenichi Mikuriya
Miyuki Sawashiro as Arma
Tori Matsuzaka as Beppo
Kenichi Matsuyama as L
Tatsuya Fujiwara as Light Yagami
Kensei Mikami as Teru Mikami
The anime series aired from October 3, 2006 to June 26, 2007 and has 37 episodes. The anime series is one of the many multimedia projects that the manga series of the same name has inspired. Other projects include video games such as Kira's Game and Successor to L. An animated film titled Relight - Visions of a God aired on August 31, 2007 and was animated by studio Madhouse.
Delighted by the reign of Kira ten years prior, the God of Death orders his reapers to find a replacement. When six Death Notes are placed on Earth—who will be worthy to take the place of Light Yagami and become the new Kira? With the help of L’s successor, the police begin their fight to stop this new reign of murder and find that the light of justice won’t die so easily.
Death Note: Light up the NEW World is out on January 22, 2019