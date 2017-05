New Netflix's DEATH NOTE Posters Set The Tone For The Live Action Feature Film

About Death Note:



A student who discovers a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone begins a crusade against evil in order to rule the world as a benevolent human god. Then a deadly game of cat and mouse begins when a reclusive detective begins to track down the young man, attempting to end his reign of terror once and for all.

It's been over a decade since the Death Note anime ended, but that hasn't stopped Netflix from release a few new posters. The posters themselves don't show anything we haven't seen before, but it does show off the chiling tone for the film.One of the posters features Light picking up the Death Note for the first time. Above the image is a title that reads "The human whose name is written in this note shall die." All fans know how the saying came to be. Check out the new posters and the Death Note trailer below!The Netflix film Death Note will release later this year on August 25th, 2017. Don't forget to let us know what you think in the comment section below