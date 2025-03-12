TOKYO GHOUL's Ken Kaneki Is The Next Character In DEAD BY DAYLIGHT Collab

From the dark world of Tokyo Ghoul to the chilling horror of Dead by Daylight, Ken Kaneki has entered The Fog, but not as the hero fans remember. Transformed by The Entity, Kaneki has embraced the monstrous nature within, becoming a merciless predator with an insatiable hunger for human flesh. Kaneki will be the latest character to have an official collaboration in the horror game Dead By Daylight!

There are a few rare posts on Twitter / X highlighting some of the content and what other content we can expect to see alongside the relase of Ken Kaneki as a killer in Dead By Daylight.

Alongside that, there are also official shots from the Dead By Daylight website showing what Kaneki will look like in game.



Kaneki’s superhuman abilities make him an exceptionally lethal Killer in Dead by Daylight. His Kagune, the deadly appendage sprouting from his back, acts as both a high-speed mobility tool and a ferocious grab attack, allowing him to close gaps and snatch Survivors mid-run.

Landing a successful attack triggers his Rage Mode, drastically increasing his speed and strength, ensuring that no Survivor can escape his relentless pursuit. With teeth gnashing and bloodlust rising, Kaneki will have his victims screaming before they even realize they’ve been caught.



Kaneki brings three terrifying new Perks, each emphasizing his relentless aggression and ability to control the battlefield:

Hex: Nothing But Misery – Landing multiple attacks activates a Hex Totem, slowing Survivors when struck by a Basic Attack and making escape nearly impossible.

Forever Entwined – Each successful attack increases Kaneki’s efficiency, allowing him to pick up, drop, and Hook Survivors faster, ensuring he wastes no time delivering them to The Entity.

None Are Free – Each time Kaneki Hooks a Survivor for the first time, he gains a Token. When the last Generator is completed, all Windows and Pallets are blocked based on his Tokens, forcing Survivors into a hopeless struggle.

The Dead By Daylight official website has a short description about Ken Kaneki:

From anime to the horrific realm of video game horror, Tokyo Ghoul’s Ken Kaneki has come to Dead by Daylight, with a twist... When one is pushed to the brink of pain, subjected to cruelty beyond measure, it’s only a matter of time before one finds renewed purpose in the abyss. In the process of surviving his brutal torture at the hands of Jason, Kaneki came to terms with the terrifying nature of the ghoul within him, using it to defeat his tormentor. His release from one nightmare saw him pulled directly into another, as The Entity chose this moment to lure Kaneki into The Fog, transforming him into a cruel killing machine. Everything from his appearance to his demeanor has been affected, fueled by an insatiable appetite for human flesh. As fate would have it, there will be plenty to feast on in The Fog...

What are your thoughts on the collaboration? Do you play this game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and as always stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!