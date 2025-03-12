KAIJU NO. 8 Drops New Trailer Highlightning Reno Ichikawa

The new and upcoming Kaiju No. 8 anime has released a brand-new trailer, this time spotlighting Reno Ichikawa, voiced by Wataru Katō. The trailer gives fans a deeper look into Reno’s character and his role in the fight against monstrous threats. Check out the trailier featuring Reno below:



Fans won’t have to wait much longer for more Kaiju No. 8 content. Alongside the ongoing TV anime's second season coming up in July, a theatrical compilation film later this month and a special episode titled “Hoshina’s Day Off” will premiere in Japanese theaters on March 28, 2025. There will be plenty of Kaiju No. 8 for fans to enjoy.

The compilation film will likely serve as a recap of key moments from the anime. This will be useful for newer watchers of the show to catch up on what they missed while giving fans a chance to relive the action on the big screen.



The Kaiju No. 8 anime is helmed by Shigeyuki Miya and Tomomi Kamiya at Production I.G, one of Japan’s premier animation studios. The series composition is handled by Ichiro Okouchi, while Tetsuya Nishio serves as chief animation director and character designer. Mahiro Maeda provides the kaiju designs, Shinji Kimura leads as art director, and Yuta Bandoh composes the music.

Crunchyroll describes Kaiju No. 8:

The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. He befriends a new coworker Reno Ichikawa, while cleaning up Kaiju remains, whose determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe.

The original manga, written by Naoya Matsumoto, is serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital magazine and has gained a huge following both in Japan and internationally. Viz Media publishes the English version, making the series accessible to a global audience.



With a new trailer, a theatrical film, a special episode, and the announcement of Season 2, Kaiju No. 8 is set for an exciting 2025. Later this month with AnimeJapan 2025 we may get even more details for Kaiju No. 8. This means that fans can look forward to more thrilling battles, new story developments, and deeper character exploration as the anime continues to expand its universe in the near future.

Are you excited for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2? Have you already watched the first season? Let us know your thoughts on Kaiju No. 8 in the comments below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!