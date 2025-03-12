KAMIINA BOTAN, Manga Will Be Receiving An Anime Adaptation

A new website officially launched earlier this week to announce the anime adaptation of Hey's manga Kamiina Botan, Yoheru Sugata wa Yuri no Hana (Botan Kamiina, Her Drunken Appearance Is Like a Lily Flower in English). The first round of announcements included a teaser visual, main staff details, and a special "concept movie" previewing the series. Check out the concept movie below:



The anime is being produced by Soigne, with a strong lineup of experienced creators that have worked on some of your favorite shows:

Director: Takashi Sakuma (16bit Sensation: Another Layer, Solo Leveling episode director)

Assistant Director: Shuntarō Tozawa (Undead Unluck, Fire Force episode director)

Character Designer: Kou Yoshinari (White Album)

Main Animators: Yūsuke Matsuo (Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance), Miyachi (Eiga no Osomatsu-san)

Series Composition: Yoko Yonaiyama (A Sign of Affection)

Music Composer: Kana Hashiguchi (Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World, The Tale of Outcasts)

Here is the quick look at the official teaser visual from the anime's Twitter / X account page.

The author Hey also drew an illustration to help celebrate the anime announcement!



For those not familiar with the series, The series follows a young woman named Botan Kamiina, a university student who lives in Chichibu, Saitama. She drinks for the first time after encountering Ibuki Tonami, her dorm's leader. Ibuki, who has trouble drinking in public, quickly develops a friendship with Botan, becoming drinking partners with her. As a newcomer to drinking, Botan spends her time trying different kinds of alcohol.

With its slice-of-life charm, yuri undertones, and lighthearted humor, the story explores youth, self-discovery, and relationships in a fun and relatable way.



The manga, created by Hey, first launched on Akita Shoten’s Manga Cross website in March 2019. Since then, it has built a dedicated following online, with six compiled volumes. The latest set is also scheduled to release in just a few days on March 18th, 2025.



With its unique premise, talented production team, and fresh take on college life, Kamiina Botan is shaping up to be a charming and entertaining slice of life anime. We can look forward to more reveals, including a full trailer and voice cast announcements possibly in the near future. With AnimeJapan 2025 at the end of the month we will most likely see more details about this anime be unveiled. If not, then we can expect more in the near future leading up to the shows release.

Have you read this manga series before? Have you been recommended it? If so, what should readers know before starting?