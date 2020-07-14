DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Final Volume Of Manga Sells 2 Million Copies In A Few Days Of Release

Iconic shonen series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba may have officially concluded, but it still manages to amaze with its sales. Hit the up to learn jus how many copies the final volume has sold so far!

Koyoharu Gotogue's manga series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, can be described in no other way than a series that captured lightning in a bottle. The series released in 2016, in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and chronicled the adventures of young Tanjiro, a demon slayer who will stop at nothing to kill the demon that murdered his family and cure his sister who has become a demon as well.

Following the success of the manga, an anime was released last year and ran for 26 episodes. Now, there is a new film coming out that will continue the story of the anime and is set for release on October 16th. For now, now word on a second season has been announced, but it could only be a matter of time.

Since the manga's release, each volume has been breaking records. As of now, the series is second only to Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, which has been running for just over 20 years. Suffice it to say the series has been nothing short of a success.

As the book concluded with its 21st volume, the series continued to impress with its numbers by selling 2 million copies in just three days! The figures come from Oricon, following the release of the final chapter on July 3rd. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the usual spot!





Volumes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are available now.