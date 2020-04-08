DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA New Trailer For Upcoming Film Showcases New Theme Song

As the release of the film Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train chugs closer and closer, a new video has been released that shows the new theme song. Hit the jump to check it out!

In 2016, Koyoharu Gotogue launched the manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. While the manga completed just a few months ago, the series has already made history as the second-highest selling manga under One Piece.

While the success of the series was in no way planned or expected, more things were released for the series, including an anime that premiered in 2019. While the anime has only run for one season, a whole new film is coming to continue the narrative!

Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train is the first film for the franchise and a direct sequel to the anime, continuing Tanjiro's story as he seeks revenge on his family's killer and the cure to the demon curse plaguing his sister. Recently, a new trailer was released for the film that showcases the new theme song for the film performed by LiSA and written by Yuki Kajiura, titled "Homura."

As the new film approaches its release date, now is the best time to catch up on previous episodes!

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train will release in Japan on October 16th and in the US and Canada next year!