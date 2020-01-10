DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE MOVIE MUGEN TRAIN Is Getting An IMAX Release In Japan

The saga continues after the first season of the hit series with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba THE MOVIE Mugen Train . Hit the jump to learn more about the newly announced IMAX showing of the movie!

Ever since the premiere of Koyoharu Gotogue's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, fans of the series have helped to propel the book to the second-highest sold manga of all time! A tale of loyalty, faith, and family; the series follows Tanjiro as he becomes a demon slayer to help reverse the demon curse placed on his sister and kill the man who turned her and killed his whole family.

While the manga ended earlier this year, an anime was also released in 2019 and was an instant hit among the viewers due in part to its stellar animation, amazing music, and stunning visuals. While there has been no second season announced, fans will be able to continue the story, visually, through a new film!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba THE MOVIE Mugen Train acts as a continuation of the anime and follows Tanjiro and his ragtag team of allies as they venture on a train that has been known to have very strange, demon related occurrences happen on board. The film has been highly anticipated since its announcement, and, with a recent announcement from the official website of the franchise, it has been confirmed that the film will also release in IMAX in Japan!

Promising edge of your seat action that feels like its happening in your face, the IMAX version of the film looks to be a welcome addition to the franchise.





Tanjiro Kamado and his friends from the Demon Slayer corps accompany Kyōjurō Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, to investigate a mysterious series of disappearances occurring inside a train. Little do they know that Enmu, one of the Twelve Kizuki, is also on board and has prepared a trap for them.



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba THE MOVIE Mugen Train is coming to IMAX theaters, in Japan, on October 16th!