DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA HASHIRA TRAINING ARC Coming To Netflix This Month

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc — the fourth season of the hit anime series — wrapped up its run a couple of months ago. The season had been streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll during its broadcast, but soon it'll be coming to another streaming service.

It was announced today that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 will arrive on Netflix on October 31st. There's speculation it could also arrive on Hulu on the same day — since both platforms got Swordsmith Village Arc last year at the same time — but nothing has been announced.

Check out the tweet below from the Demon Slayer USA social media channel:

Training, training, training!

The group strength training program is about to start! 💪



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc is coming to @Netflix on October 31! ✨ pic.twitter.com/2UeEmAAuC7 — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) September 30, 2024

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc had been airing in Japan since May 12th with English-subtitled episodes releasing simultaneously on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll debuted the English dubbed episodes of the latest season on June 30th, the same day of the season finale.

Season 4 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba adapts the 15th volume to the 16th volume of the manga, focusing primarily on the "Hashira Training Arc." The synopsis, courtesy of Crunchyroll, reads:

To the Hashira Training… The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc was directed by Haruo Sotozaki at anime studio ufotable. Akira Matsushima served as Chief Animation Director and Character Designer, with music by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

Following Season 4's finale, it was announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc, the final arc of the popular manga series, is being adapted into a trilogy of movies that will be released in theaters. The Infinity Castle Arc is the first half of the overarching Final Battle Arc in the Demon Slayer manga and features the final battle between the Demon Slayer corps and Muzan and his demons. No release date has been announced for the film, but it was already confirmed that Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have acquired the rights to the trilogy of movies for a global theatrical release excluding select Asian territories and Japan.