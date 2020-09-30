DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA A New Clip Is Streaming To Celebrate The Film's Upcoming Release

The last adventure of Tai and Agumon is almost ready to release and to commemorate this Shout! Factory has released a brand new clip of Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna . Hit the jump to see!

For Digimon's older fans, the release of Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna is a bitter pill to swallow. On the one hand, it's a time to go back to a childhood show/movie that brought a lot of joy and nostalgia; on the other hand, anyone who has heard of the movies knows that, in some way, this will be the final adventure of Tai and Agumon.

When the film was released in Japan, it was met with endless praise, thanks to its thoughtfully put together story and its care in maintaining the history and nostalgia that made it great while also injecting some modern ideas into it. When the announcement came that the film would be coming to the west, there was nothing but excitement in the air that fans across the globe would be able to join in on the event that is this movie.

With that release coming at the beginning of October, the distribution company Shout! Factory has released a new film clip that brings back feelings of the battle in the original film where Tai, Izzy, Matt, and T.K. fight Diaboramon in the digital world. The clip also gives an idea of how fantastic the animation is in the film as a whole!

There will undoubtedly be many emotions to unpack once the film officially arrives in the west but until then, stay tuned for further updates! We would also love to hear your thoughts on the clip and film in the comments below!





Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon. An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before “chosen children” will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon.



Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna is coming to Blu-ray and DVD in the west, October 6th! Pre-orders are available here!