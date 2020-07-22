DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA Release Date For the Home Video Version Of The Film Announced

Following the conclusion of the original franchise, the home video release of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna a release date has been revealed for the Blu-ray release. Hit the jump for more info!

For the western and home video release of the now fan-favorite, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna film, the journey has been rocky, to say the least. With multiple setbacks delaying fans from getting the full effect of what Fathom Events and Toei Animation had in store for viewers.

Initially, the film was meant to be seen in theaters this past March; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release has been postponed. While not outright canceled, there has not been a new release date set for the movie.

The home video release had proven to be just as troublesome as the film was meant to come out this July, but distributor Shout! Factory stated there would be a postponement due to a "production delay." While the theater release may still be uncertain, there has at least been some news given for the Blu-ray release!

According to Shout! Factory, the film will be coming out for fans in the west, this October, with both the English dub and sub! Make sure to share your thoughts on this excellent news in the comments below!





Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon . An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon , the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before “chosen children” will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon.



Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will release digitally on September 29th and on Blu-ray, October 6th.