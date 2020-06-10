DIGIMON ADVENTURE LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA Review: The Last Adventure Is One No Fan Will Ever Forget

As a personal die-hard fan of Digimon Adventure, ever since my younger years when the show aired on Fox Kids, I had been dreading the release of Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna. Not because it would be a bad film, but because of the themes that the movie holds. Kizuna, translated from Japanese, means bonds; since the film describes the themes of moving on and growing up and the obvious story threads of DigiDestined's bonds being broken, I knew that this movie would be a tough one to get through.

Well, after a viewing that had me cheering, gasping, and even tearing up, it is safe to say that not only is this one of the best Digimon films to come out, it's one of the most heartfelt and well thought out movies to have come out in 2020. From the beginning, when we see Agumon and the other Digimon digivolve (with Brave Heart swelling during the battle) to the animation, which is used to its maximum potential, using shadows and colors to bring a maturity to the characters that was needed; there is no shortage of spectacle that the film has to offer.

The story is one of its most mature and most needed as well. Carefully crafted to keep all age groups in mind, the story holds the hands of classic fans as they venture into a new world of uncertainty (adulthood), and it also helps to show the younger fanbase the potential that these characters have and the importance of bonds and friendship. It easily has the most to say and does so with elegance. The best part has to be the nostalgic moments from the films and show that they are littered throughout the picture.

The action and digivolution are some of the best yet and really use every character to their maximum potential, and you can really feel that nothing was left on the table when crafting these moments. While the film only has one special feature, it is one of Tai voice actor Joshua Seth and Agumon voice actor Tom Fahn reminiscing about 20 years of Digimon and what this film means.

Honestly, there is so much more that can be said for this film but to say it's a must-watch is an understatement. However, if you're interested in hearing more, we have interviews with the film's voice actors, Joshua Seth and Robbie Daymond from Literary Joe's Inner Child Podcast, where we discuss the movie and more, and we would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

From the beginning to the bittersweet ending, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna never stops giving back to the fans who helped get the show to where it is now. Not only is it a must-see but a must-own for any fan (and make are to bring some tissues). Whether it's time to grow up or time learn some life lessons, the movie teaches us that we will always have that spark of youth and courage in our hearts.

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna 10/10





Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon. An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before “chosen children” will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon.



