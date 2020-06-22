DIGIMON ADVENTURE: New English Subtitled Trailers Streamed For The Return Of The Reboot

Digimon Adventure: is back as a new reboot! After a brief delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series is back and ready to release more episodes! Hit the jump to see the new English subbed trailers!

The Digimon franchise has experienced one of the biggest changes in recent memory after the original Digimon Adventure series concluded with Digimon Last Evolution Kizuna. For some time, many wondered where the brand could go after ending its most famous series in such a definite way.

The worry of the future was something that didn't last long after a reveal promised that the series would be back and be completely different! Digimon Adventure: is a series that acts as a retelling of the original series that started it all.

What makes the reboot something entirely new is that the series takes liberties with the original story, perhaps to create a more cohesive story, or maybe to simply try something new. Some of these liberties include modernizing the character designs and setting and showing off warp digivolutions before some of the main Digimon have even digivolved!

This new method proved to work, however, as the release of the first episode saw a massively positive response from fans, both new and old. Just as the series began, however, it was forced to enter a hiatus as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread throughout the world.

However, it looks like the wait is almost over as the series is set to return this summer, with a rerelease of the premiere episode! Since the series is also streaming on Crunchyroll, English subtitled trailers were released for the new episodes to build excitement.

Make use to catch the new premiere and hop into the new and exciting world of Digimon Adventure:! Don't forget to watch the new retailers and make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!









The new anime takes place in 2020 and features an all-new story centering on Taichi Yagami when he is in his fifth year in elementary school. His partner is Agumon. The story begins in Tokyo when a large-scale network malfunction occurs. Taichi is preparing for his weekend summer camping trip when the incident happens. Taichi's mother and his younger sister Hikari get stuck on a train that won't stop moving, and Taichi heads to Shibuya in order to help them. However, on his way there, he encounters a strange phenomenon and sweeps him up into the Digital World along with the other DigiDestined.

Digimon Adventure: returns on June 28th!