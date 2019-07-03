DIGIMON: Brand New, Towering Omegamon Statue Revealed From Megahouse
Megahouse's Precious G.E.M. line is back at it again with their latest and greatest in the Digimon collection. The latest addition showcases what is created when you fuse WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon; the imposing and gallant Omegamon! Seen last in the Digimon Adventure tri series, Omegamon is one of the more powerful Digimon in the series. With a sword for one hand and a cannon for the other, its best not to mess with this monster. A brand new statue was just unveiled and also happens to be the tallest in the line at just under one foot! Pictures for the statue can be seen below!
Digimon isn't stopping with the collectibles! The latest being an incredibly tall statue of the awesome Omegamon! Hit the jump to check it out!
Made in cnonjunction with the 20th anniversary of the franchise, the statue is ticketed at $193 USD and will start accepting preorders on the four main retailer sites; Megatrea Shop,
Premium Bandai, Toei Animation Online Shop, AmiAmi. Excited for the new statue? Planning on adding to a collection or starting one? Share your thoughts in the comments!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]