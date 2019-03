DIGIMON: Brand New, Towering Omegamon Statue Revealed From Megahouse

Megatrea Shop,

line is back at it again with their latest and greatest in the Digimon collection. The latest addition showcases what is created when you fuse WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon; the imposing and gallant Omegamon! Seen last in theseries, Omegamon is one of the more powerful Digimon in the series. With a sword for one hand and a cannon for the other, its best not to mess with this monster. A brand new statue was just unveiled and also happens to be the tallest in the line at just under one foot! Pictures for the statue can be seen below!Made in cnonjunction with the 20th anniversary of the franchise, the statue is ticketed at $193 USD and will start accepting preorders on the four main retailer sites;

Premium Bandai, Toei Animation Online Shop, AmiAmi. Excited for the new statue? Planning on adding to a collection or starting one? Share your thoughts in the comments!