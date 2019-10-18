DIGIMON STORY CYBER SLEUTH: COMPLETE EDITION Gets New Trailer, As The Game Becomes Available Today
Fans of the Digimon series should be ecstatic to find out that Media.Vision and Bandai Namco's Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition has just become available for the Nintendo Switch and PC(Steam) today.
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition has just become available for the Nintendo Switch and PC, and Bandai Namco releases a brand-new trailer to celebrate the occasion.
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition brings together the original Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth and it's sequel/parallel story Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker's Memory, in one convenient collection that offers the very same experience that players can find in the original release of these titles.
As the game becomes available today, Bandai Namco has released a trailer that summarises everything that players should expect to find in Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition; from the classic turn-based battles, to assembling teams of with over 300 of their favourite Digimon to handpick.
Check it out:
With engaging storylines, classic turn-based battles, and tons of Digimon to collect, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: CompleteEdition delivers everything fans loved about Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. Get the full experience with the Complete Edition which includes both titles in one!
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition is available for the Nintendo Switch and PC today.
