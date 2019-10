DIGIMON STORY CYBER SLEUTH: COMPLETE EDITION Gets New Trailer, As The Game Becomes Available Today

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition has just become available for the Nintendo Switch and PC, and Bandai Namco releases a brand-new trailer to celebrate the occasion.

With engaging storylines, classic turn-based battles, and tons of Digimon to collect, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: CompleteEdition delivers everything fans loved about Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. Get the full experience with the Complete Edition which includes both titles in one!

Fans of the Digimon series should be ecstatic to find out that Media.Vision and Bandai Namco's Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition has just become available for the Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) today. The Complete Edition brings together the original Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth and its sequel/parallel story, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory, in one convenient collection that offers the very same experience that players can find in the original release of these titles. As the game becomes available today, Bandai Namco has released a trailer that summarises everything that players should expect to find in the Complete Edition; from the classic turn-based battles, to assembling teams with over 300 of their favourite Digimon to handpick.



