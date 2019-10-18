 DIGIMON STORY CYBER SLEUTH: COMPLETE EDITION Gets New Trailer, As The Game Becomes Available Today
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition has just become available for the Nintendo Switch and PC, and Bandai Namco releases a brand-new trailer to celebrate the occasion.

Fans of the Digimon series should be ecstatic to find out that Media.Vision and Bandai Namco's Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition has just become available for the Nintendo Switch and PC(Steam) today.

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition brings together the original Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth and it's sequel/parallel story Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker's Memory, in one convenient collection that offers the very same experience that players can find in the original release of these titles.

As the game becomes available today, Bandai Namco has released a trailer that summarises everything that players should expect to find in Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition; from the classic turn-based battles, to assembling teams of with over 300 of their favourite Digimon to handpick.

Check it out:





With engaging storylines, classic turn-based battles, and tons of Digimon to collect, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: CompleteEdition delivers everything fans loved about Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. Get the full experience with the Complete Edition which includes both titles in one!

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition is available for the Nintendo Switch and PC today.
