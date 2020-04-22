DIGIMON SURVIVE: No, The Game Hasn't Been Delayed Indefinitely, Bandai Namco Recently Revealed

The latest issue of Famitsu Magazine has revealed that Bandai Namco and Witchcraft's upcoming Digimon Survive has been delayed indefinitely; this, however, is not really the case.

In July of 2018, Bandai Namco and Witchcraft announced that they were working on a brand-new game based on the popular Digimon series, and that the game would be releasing at some point in 2019. For those of you wondering, we are talking about Digimon Survive.

In the latest issue of Famitsu Magazine it was revealed that the release date for Digimon Survive, Bandai Namco and developer Witchcraft's upcoming simulator role-playing game, was pushed back once again; this time, however, indefinitely.

It was speculated that the decision to delay the game could've come from complications due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, although this still wasn't clear — as Famitsu only revealed that the game's release date was no longer scheduled 2020, but was instead TBD(to be determined).

While writing this article, however, Bandai Namco reached out to Siliconera and revealed that the TBD release date on the latest issue of Famitsu Magazine was a typo, and that Digimon Survive is still scheduled to release at some point this year.

The developer still hasn't revealed exactly when the game will finally become available, but it is definitely reassuring to know that fans will, at the very least, be able to play Digmon Survive this year; we just don't know when.

Digimon Survive sees a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger. As they fight their way back home through an animated world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players’ choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies, and the final ending. Battles in the game are fought in 2D, in a more classic SRPG style.

Digimon Survive is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC in 2020.