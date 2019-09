The Latest Trailer For DIGIMON CYBER SLEUTH: COMPLETE EDITION Is All About The Combat System

With engaging storylines, classic turn-based battles, and tons of Digimon to collect, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: CompleteEdition delivers everything fans loved about Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. Get the full experience with the Complete Edition which includes both titles in one!

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition is a role-playing title based on the world of Digimon — developed by Media.Vision and published by Bandai Namco. One of the things that makes it a proper role-playing title is its classic turn-based combat that is very characteristic of the popular genre — although the one in this game, particularly, can get a little bit more tricky. For those players who may not have fully embraced the turn-based combat featured in the game, Bandai Namco has shared a new trailer that focuses almost exclusively on the game's combat system.



Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition will release for the Nintendo Switch and PC on the 18th of October.