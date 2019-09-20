The Latest Trailer For DIGIMON CYBER SLEUTH: COMPLETE EDITION Is All About The Combat System
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition is a role-playing title based on the world of Digimon — developed by Media.Vision and published by Bandai Namco, the game is expected to release for the Nintendo Switch and PC on the 18th of October.
The latest trailer released for Bandai Namco and Media.Vision's upcoming Digimon Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition focuses on the game's combat mechanics.
One of the things that makes Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition a proper role-playing title is it's classic turn-based combat that is very characteristic of the popular genre — although the one in this game, particularly, can get a little bit more tricky.
For those players who may not have fully embraced the turn-based combat featured in Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition, Bandai namco has shared a new trailer that focuses almost exclusively on the game's combat system.
Check it out:
With engaging storylines, classic turn-based battles, and tons of Digimon to collect, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: CompleteEdition delivers everything fans loved about Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. Get the full experience with the Complete Edition which includes both titles in one!
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition will release for the Nintendo Switch and PC on the 18th of October.
