DOUBLE DECKER! DOUG & KIRILL Will Get A Manga Adaptation

Tonari no Young Jump has announced, via their official site, the manga adaptation of the anime series Double Decker! Dough & Kirill. The series will premiere on September 30th after the animation's episode 1.



Riki Sakakibara is writing the manga, Sunrise is helping with the development, the screenplay/series composition is the job of Satoshi Suzuki and the main character design goes to Masakazu Katsura.



Double Decker's anime is directed by Takeshi Furuta, the sound is produced by Eriko Kimura, Ryou Andou is the episode director and Tomohiro Suzuki is in charge of the script.



Crunchyroll will be streaming its Sub and Funimation will stream the English dub.





The city state of Lisvalletta. Two suns rise above this city, and the people here live peaceful lives, but in the shadows crime and illegal drugs run rampant. Among them is the dangerous, highly lethal drug "Anthem" which casts a dark shadow over the city. The SEVEN-O Special Crime Investigation Unit specializes in cracking down on Anthem. This unit operates in two man "buddy" teams in what's called the "Double Decker System" to tackle the problem. Doug Billingham is a seasoned investigator, and joining him is Kirill Vrubel, whose abilities are mysterious and unknown.