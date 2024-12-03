Crunchyroll Announces When DRAGON BALL DAIMA English Dubbed Episodes Will Release

Dragon Ball Daima, the latest television anime series in the hit franchise, premiered in October. However, until November, the episodes were only available to watch with subtitles.

Last, the first three episodes of the season were compiled into a theatrical film dubbed in English and released in select theaters across the United States. However limited screenings and dates meant that not everyone was able to enjoy it.

Thankfully, Crunchyroll has now announced when we can expect the English dubbed episodes to arrive — and it's soon! The anime streaming giant confirmed that Episode 1: "Conspiracy" will be released with English dubs on January 10, 2025, in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Presumably, additional dubbed episodes will be released weekly thereafter.

It also sounds like dubs for other territories will be coming at some point as well; however, Crunchyroll has yet to announce specifics.

Dragon Ball Daima is based on an all-new story and character designs from author Akira Toriyama. It was one of his last major pieces of work before his tragic passing earlier this year. The original anime series from legendary studio Toei Animation commemorates the 40th Anniversary of Dragon Ball. The synopsis reads:

Goku and company were living peaceful lives when they suddenly turned small due to a conspiracy! When they discover that the reason for this may lie in a world known as the "Demon Realm," a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them.

Dragon Ball Daima is directed by Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki with series composition and script by Yko Kakihara and animation character design by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru. The series made a splash with its opening theme song, "Jaka Jaan," which is composed by Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd. C&K, the singer-songwriting duo of CLIEVY and KEEN, provided vocals with lyrics by Yukinojo Mori, best known for the Dragon Ball franchise songs “CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA” and “Limit Break x Survivor.”

Zedd also produced the ending theme song for Dragon Ball Daima, titled "NAKAMA." Singer/songwriter Ai wrote the ending theme's song lyrics.

Now eight episodes into the series, Dragon Ball Daima has received glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. The first season currently sits at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, though only five reviews counted thus far.

Created by Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball first launched in 1984 in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump." Since then, the manga has sold over 260 million copies worldwide and spawned a global media franchise that includes anime TV series, movies, video games, merchandise, and more. Dragon Ball Daima is the sixth episodic series for the franchise, joining the likes of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Z Kai, and Dragon Ball Super.