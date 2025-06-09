DRAGON BALL DAIMA Joins Toonami Lineup Starting June 14 With Special Episode Premiere

Adult Swim's Toonami programming block has officially confirmed that Dragon Ball Daima will join its weekend anime lineup beginning June 14 at 12:30 a.m. EDT (effectively June 15). The premiere episode will be extended in length, kicking off an exciting summer slate for Toonami fans.

Here’s the full Toonami schedule for June 14 (all times are in EDT):

12:00 a.m. – Lazarus

12:30 a.m. – Dragon Ball Daima

1:15 a.m. – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

1:45 a.m. – Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga

2:15 a.m. – One Piece

2:45 a.m. – Naruto

3:15 a.m. – Sailor Moon

Dragon Ball Daima originally premiered on October 11, 2024, on Fuji TV’s new anime programming block and was simultaneously streamed by Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll also offers the English dub, featuring the return of Stephanie Nadolny as the voice of young Goku. The series wrapped its initial Japanese broadcast on February 28, 2025.

The anime is directed by Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki, with character designs adapted by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru and series scripts by Yuuko Kakihara. The story and original character designs come directly from Akira Toriyama, the legendary creator of the Dragon Ball franchise. Akio Iyoku, founder of Capsule Corporation Tokyo, serves as executive producer.

The anime features a brand-new opening theme "Jaka Jaan" by Zedd feat. C&K, and a heartfelt ending theme "Nakama" (Companions) by Zedd feat. Ai, composed specifically for the series.

Dragon Ball Daima takes a fresh spin on a familiar premise this time, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, Piccolo, and others are mysteriously transformed into younger versions of themselves and must journey through the Demon Realm to restore their original forms. Along the way, they face off against new enemies and form unexpected alliances, all while working to rescue Earth’s Guardian Dende, who’s been turned into a baby.

Although the word "Daima" doesn’t have a direct translation, the kanji used in the title has been interpreted by some fans as symbolizing “evil” fitting for the perilous adventure that lies ahead.

With its official Toonami debut set, Dragon Ball Daima is poised to bring fans both new and old back to the high-stakes, high-energy world of Dragon Ball in an all-new way.

