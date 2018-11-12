DRAGON BALL Anime Series Releases New Kamehameha-Flavored Protein Powder

The classic martial arts shonen anime series, Dragon Ball , has reached the fitness industry in the way of protein powder. Kamehameha-flavored protein is now available.

A new protein powder designed by the "Be Legend" brand has hit the market and it is collaborating with Toei Animation's upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly film.



This same company previously made a Street Fighter V protein powder as well, its flavor? "Hadouken flavor". This Dragon Ball protein powder uses the same Kamehameha flavor found in an energy drink. A 1kg pack of powder is going for $28 dollars. Check out the official image on the bag. Have you ever wondered what supplements Goku takes in order to achieve that Super Saiyan physique? We have no idea, however, this Kamehameha-flavored protein powder will make you feel like a Saiyan in training.has hit the market and it is collaborating with Toei Animation's upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly film.This same company previously made a Street Fighter V protein powder as well, its flavor? "Hadouken flavor". This Dragon Ball protein powder uses the same Kamehameha flavor found in an energy drink. A 1kg pack of powder is going for $28 dollars. Check out the official image on the bag.





Ken Kagitani, president of Be Legend, hosts a video where he does a taste test on this protein powder. Bin Shimada is reprising his role as Broly in the film, Katsuhisa Houki will be voicing Paragus. Two new cast members are voicing original characters: Nana Mizuki as Chirai and Tomokazu Sugita as Remo. Funimation has the English license and Toei Animation is the studio animating it.

The movie will hit U.S. theaters on January 16, 2019. The movie's release date is December 14 in Japan. Tatsuya Nagamine is directing the film, Akira Toriyama (original creator) wrote the script and did character design, Gen Fukunaga is the executive producer and Norihito Sumitomo produces the music.

The anime series that serves as a prequel to this upcoming film is Dragon Ball Super which aired from July 5, 2015 to March 25, 2018 and has 131 episodes in total. The series was directed by Tatsuya Nagamine who also was the episode director as well as storyboard writer, Kimitoshi Chioka helped direct some episodes and Megumi Ishitani wrote some scripts.

