DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Rage Quitting Days Seem To Be Over, As Those Who Quit Online Matches Could Now Be Banned

A new update for Dragon Ball FighterZ has recently rolled out, and it is one that could finally get rid of those pesky rage quitters, as they could be permanently banned after multiple rage quits.

Many of players have occasionally encountered one of those annoying rage quitters, especially right when they were about to win that difficult online ranked match. Perhaps, on occasion, maybe even they may have quit an online match in frustration.

No matter where you stand on the whole "rage quitting" situation, we have some news in regards to this particularly frustrating practice, as a new update for Dragon Ball FighterZ will definitely get rid of this problem for good; or, at the very least, make it less common.

That's right! Bandai Namco and developer Arc System Works have just roulled out a new update for Dragon Ball FighterZ, which reveals that players who quit online matches will now be restricted from joining online lobbies for one week; they will still be able to play the game offline, though.

Those who continue to rage quit online matches, however, will be permanently banned from entering online lobbies and participating in online matches; putting an end to this infuriating behaviour, and improving the experience for players who just want to have a good time online.

The developers do urge players who find themselves being unintentionally disconnected, from an online match in Dragon Ball FighterZ, to check their internet connection, as this now may lead to a permanent ban — so it is best not to take any risks in this particular regard.

After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.