DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Anime Film Releases Its Second Promotional Video

Studio Toei Animation's upcoming action martial arts shonen anime series, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, has releasesd its second promotional video. The trailer includes new scenes, check it out.

The second promotional video for the upcoming Dragon Ball film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, has been leaked and it is now available for fan analysis.



The video is 1.34 minutes long and it focuses on the beginnings of the characters, it has flashbacks and shows the path that led them to this point.



The main antagonist in this trailer becomes Frieza instead of Broly. The video also reminds fans that the release date is December 14 (Japan).



Tatsuya Nagamine is directing the film, Akira Toriyama (original creator) wrote the script and did character design, Gen Fukunaga is the executive producer and Norihito Sumitomo produces the music.



Funimation has the license for North America and has not revealed an official release date for the west.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE