Goku Is Getting A Balloon In Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual celebration that features a long walk from Central Park to Macy's Herald Square. The balloons are the main attraction of the show, and now, Goku joins the fray.

Anime is making history this year by having an official Goku balloon join Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is the first time a Japanese manga character has been featured in this parade. Macy's Studio worked with Toei Animation and developed a balloon based on various drawings and color palettes.



The video below shows just how much work is involved in designing this balloon and the various tests before handing off the finished product. The video shares color tests, balloon fabric, cutting, sealing, painting and test flights. It is a highly-detailed video that informs fans about this process.



The parade will be broadcasted on NBC Thursday on November 22, 2018 from 9 A.M. to Noon. Funimation does not miss the chance to remind fans that Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit theaters on January 19, 2019. Will you be watching the parade now?