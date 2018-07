Brand New FAIRY TAIL Spinoff Featuring HAPPY Has Launched

Magazine Pocket app has launched, on Thursday, a brand new spinoff series of the hit series,! The new series, titled, written by Kenshiro Sakamoto, will follow Natsu's friend, Happy, after he is separated from his friend and ends up in a world where Happy finds himself in a world in a world solely populated by animals. This story is the most recent release coming from the world of. With the new anime series announcing its release and a new sequel manga coming out,is a fire that is burning high! The next series we can expect from this universe will be Ushio Ando's, which will be releasing this fall.Excited for the new spinoff with Happy? Make sure to readonMagazine Pocket app and share your thoughts on all of these spinoffs in the usual spot!