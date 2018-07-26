Brand New FAIRY TAIL Spinoff Featuring HAPPY Has Launched
Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app has launched, on Thursday, a brand new spinoff series of the hit series, Fairy Tail! The new series, titled Fairy Tail: Happy no Daiboken, written by Kenshiro Sakamoto, will follow Natsu's friend, Happy, after he is separated from his friend and ends up in a world where Happy finds himself in a world in a world solely populated by animals. This story is the most recent release coming from the world of Fairy Tail. With the new anime series announcing its release and a new sequel manga coming out, Fairy Tail is a fire that is burning high! The next series we can expect from this universe will be Ushio Ando's Fairy Tail City Hero, which will be releasing this fall.
A new Fairy Tail digital spinoff manga featuring Natsu's friend, Happy, has recently debuted. Hit the jump to check out the details!
Excited for the new spinoff with Happy? Make sure to read Fairy Tail: Happy no Daiboken on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app and share your thoughts on all of these spinoffs in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]