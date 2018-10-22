FAIRY TAIL CITY HERO Spinoff Manga Is Out This Friday

The official Magapoke Twitter account has shared the release dates for various manga series, Fairy Tail City Hero is due for October 26, this Friday. This series was announced by Hiro Mashima, the original creator of Fairy Tail, back in June with other spinoffs also in development. City Hero will be out on the application Magazine Pocket by Kodansha.



Details on this new spinoff have not been revealed, we can only assume this is canon. The images shared portray a jokey theme that Ando will be using in his manga, maybe making this a parody-style series. As soon as more details on this series pop up, we will let you know.



This year has seen three Fairy Tail spinoffs, Atsuo Ueda's Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, which serves as a direct sequel to Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail. Kenshiro Sakamoto's Fairy Tail: Happy no Daiboken and now, Fairy Tail City Hero.



The anime series based on Mashima's original work is now in its final season, airing every Sunday since October 7, 2018 and is produced by TV Tokyo, Detnsu and Avex Pictures. Funimation has the English license.





