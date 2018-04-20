FREEBIE FRIDAY: FAIRY TAIL: DRAGON CRY, BIKINI WARRIORS, GENOCIDAL ORGAN And More !
Oh boy do we have an amazing giveaway this week! This week we are giving away Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry, Bikini Warriors, Genocidal Organ, Guilty Crown and Time Travel Girl on Blu-Ray! Check it all out below including how to win and what the series is about! Be sure to check out the previous giveaways below, there still are unclaimed prizes!
About Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry:
The wizards of Fairy Tail are rumbling back to the big screen in their second full-length feature film! Natsu is known as the one and only fire-breathing Dragon Slayer, but this next adventure will take him to the next level. Luckily, he still has his trusty team by his side: Happy, a flying cat; Gray, an ice mage; Erza, a knight who switches armor and abilities mid-battle; and Lucy, a wizard who fights with a set of celestial spirits. When these Fairy Tail members first joined forces, they formed a team no one could topple. But this next mission could be their last. Enter the Dragon Cry, a magic staff rumored to possess the power to destroy the world. For years it's been safely guarded in the Kingdom of Fiore until Zash, a traitor of Fiore, steals it and delivers it to Animus in the Kingdom of Stella. Now it's up to the gang toinfiltrate the Stella Kingdom and retrieve the staff. It seems like it should be an easy job, but what they uncover isn't what they expected.
About Bikini Warriors:
Prepare yourself for an adventure of epic proportions. With warriors so skilled at battling questionable slimes and taming tumescent tentacles, there’s no need for all that bulky armor. Brought to you by some of the masters of the female form, Bikini Warriors features character designs by Rei Hiroe (Black Lagoon), Tony Taka, Odanon (Queen’s Blade), and Hisasi. All your favorite RPG classes beginning with the athletic Fighter, elegant Paladin, and enchanting Mage—are busting the min/max barriers for maximum blood loss! Are you equipped? Unsheathe your sword and prepare for battle!
About Genocidal Organ:
Based on the captivating sci-fi novel by Project Itoh, Genocidal Organ takes an introspective look at a post-9/11 future, exploring freedom, security, and a bizarre shift in terrorism throughout the world. After a homemade bomb decimates Sarajevo, developed countries rely on advanced surveillance to free them from the threat of terrorism. But while the United States enjoys heightened security, the nations it once considered threatening are mysteriously plagued by genocide within their own borders. Strangely, these massacres all link back to one American by the name of John Paul. Special agent Clavis Shepherd is sent to capture the elusive target, but even with combat meds to numb the pain and a life rooted in the bliss of ignorance, nothing can prepare this soldier—or the world—for the truth behind humanity’s darkness.
About Guilty Crown:
A meteorite carrying a foreign virus crashes in Japan, leading to a devastating nation-wide infection and total anarchy. Several years later, Shu—a teen with a special ability awakened by the Apocalypse Virus—meets a strange girl who incites him to join the struggle against a government organization's robotic forces and a secret society whose goal remains shrouded in mystery.
About Time Travel Girl:
Mari Hayase is on a mission to go back in time and meet eight of the most prominent scientists and inventors in history. With the help of her two friends Waka Mizuki and Jun Mizuki she’ll find herself up close and personal with famous figures like Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison, and so many more! What’s her purpose and mission? Hopefully not getting stuck in the past!
Prize: Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry, Bikini Warriors, Genocidal Organ, Guilty Crown and Time Travel Girl
If you are under the age of 18, you must have your parents permission to enter. Giveaway will run from 4/20 to 4/26/2018. Winner will be selected and contacted on 4/27/2018. Open to US residents only.
