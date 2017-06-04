Fan Favorite OUTLAW STAR Coming Soon From FUNimation!
Today, FUNimation announced that the Outlaw Star classic anime will be coming soon to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! In the anime, some bounty hunters find themselves in a bind and end up going on an epic adventure with the Outlaw Star.
FUNimation announced that the Outlaw Star anime will be coming soon! Hit the jump, check out the preview trailer and let us know what you think!
Check out the preview trailer for the upcoming release and the synopsis below.
About Outlaw Star:
Gene Starwind is a jack-of-all-trades responsible for odd jobs and bounty hunting with his partner, Jim Hawking. Stuck on a rundown planet, he's going nowhere fast. But when a bodyguard job goes sideways, he finds himself the proud owner of the Outlaw Star and on an adventure to find the mysterious Galactic Leyline. Facing pirates and dangers galore, can he survive the journey through space.
